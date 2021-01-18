Bill Ketter's "Pro-Trump election protest risks unrest" column of 1/6/2021 seems just a bit one-sided. While it is well stocked with pejoratives concerning the president, it's the misdirection that is so blatantly bias.
Claiming Donald Trump's "protestations of a corrupt election" "were proven baseless in numerous recounts and 55 lawsuits" is the standard canard of the left. Recounts that include the fraudulent votes are hardly going to change the totals. The 55 lawsuits were never heard in court, as all were turned away before a single allegation of fraud was allowed to be proven using a technicality involving "standing."
If the president and the nation doesn't have standing in order to prove claims of election fraud, then I certainly would like to know who does. This election codifies the "legal" abandonment of the U.S. Constitution. It proves that "The ends justify the means in American politics."
We are now a third-world, banana republic where those with the most money and capable of the most corruption will be in power whether you vote or not.
Michael G. Miller, Anderson
