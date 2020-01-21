Your choice to post the "Slavery" commentary by syndicated columnist Leonard Pitts was a poor decision for Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. Mr. Pitts attempted, as was the popular trend of the day, to equate our current justice system to slavery. He ignored the facts involved in the case that he cited, and pressed on to label a harsh sentence on Willie Nash, a previously convicted criminal as akin to "slavery."
MLK would have made no such comparison. Mr. Pitts has perpetuated the myth that slavery is alive and well in America, and he is at the very least, misstating the American condition. There is racism in America today. But only racists equate decisions by our justice system with slavery.
If the shoe fits, Mr. Pitts, wear it. Otherwise, treat people as you would like to be treated, and keep writing your books.
Richard Smith, Anderson
