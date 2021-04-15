Abdul-Hakim Shabazz's column in your newspaper on March 25 was his spin on not raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
He says we should put more money into education instead. Yeah, right, we have seen the Republicans trying to destroy public education for 40 years. Our legislators gladly give money to the private schools who can cherry pick their students and not have to deal with the handicapped or the severely poor who cannot afford uniforms, transportation costs, or money for extracurricular activities such as sports or joining the band.
Poor students are forced to stay in public schools.
I realize your paper has to present Republican opinions to stay in business, that's life in this polarized Red vs. Blue mentality that we live in now after four years of Donald Trump.
Shabazz is just a spin doctor to the Republican establishment.
Ronald K. Jones, Anderson
