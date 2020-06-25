Rick Bramwell's outdoor article on June 4, 2020, was missing something. He was praising the appointment of David Bernhardt to be the head of the Department of Interior. Bernhardt's decision to open 450 million acres of federal land for fishing and hunting was the gist of Bramwell's article.
The missing part is now the oil and gas and timber companies will also have access to these lands.
The pristine landscape of our national treasured undeveloped land will soon be gone just as the mountains in the coal industry parts of the country were destroyed and exploited. The rivers were poisoned and so were people's wells.
Nobody gets big government jobs of authority without vetting. I believe Mr. Bernhardt, who asked if he would open up these lands to the public, which also means the businesses of oil, gas and timber, he said yes.
Ten years from now, when the damage is done, we will look back and ask why?
The ruse of recruiting more children to fish and hunt these lands is just that, a ruse!
Ronald K. Jones, Anderson
