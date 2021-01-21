In reading the Ken de la Bastide article relating to the "National debt out of control" dated 12-26-2020, I want to point out that the ratio of national debt to population is not a proper barometer of the significance of the national debt. I have an undergraduate accounting degree and an MBA with a concentration in finance, both from Indiana University. I have also taught finance and accounting at IUPUI, Purdue and Indiana Wesleyan University.
The proper barometer for the national debt is to compare that to the GDP (gross domestic product) — the sum total of a nation’s good and services to get an idea of the country’s ability to pay off its debt. Check out the following from Wikipedia, National Debt to GDP: China 46.7, Germany 70.1, UK 89.1, France 98.2, U.S. 106.7, Italy 135.5, and finally Japan 246.1.
With the U.S. ratio of 106.7, that means that we have $22.7 trillion in debt at the end of 2019 compared to a GDP of $21.3 trillion for the 2019 CY. This is like saying a person making $213,000 per year owes $227,000 on their house. Is that so bad? Maybe “yes” – especially when that number keeps climbing. But again, I want to point out that corporations pay taxes so the debt to population is not a good ratio to use for comparison.
John E. Etchison, Anderson
