As a retired educator, something about the guest viewpoint titled "McCormick should live up to her oath of office," struck me as controversial. The authors associated with the Institute for Quality Education push for charter schools over public schools, as does Betsy DeVos at the national level. Wiley and Enlow who wrote the guest viewpoint are apparently upset that the Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick distributed special coronavirus school funding with an emphasis on prioritizing low income schools (according to them, anyway) by using a federal Title 1 formula. One line in particular seemed extremely tone deaf: "It's emergency funding meant for all--affluent, average, and low-income public and non-public schools and students alike." Especially with recent protests recognizing unequal treatment of Americans due to income inequality and race plus the larger impact of coronavirus on minority populations, I can't imagine complaining that an affluent school deserves equal treatment. Just saying.
I looked up the results of a study by Waddington and Berends showing that Indiana charter school scores in math dropped and remained the same on English/language arts, even after several years. Apparently the goal of improving the academic performance of low-income students who use vouchers to move to a private school has not been realized in Indiana, yet our legislators keep voting to funnel money to charter schools. I'm sure there are two sides to this story, but I'm not sure what their attack accomplishes. There would probably be better avenues to explore than appealing to newspaper readers?
Mary Jo Williams, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.