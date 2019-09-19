Congratulations to The Herald Bulletin on the much-deserved Blue Ribbon Daily Award! I thoroughly enjoy retrieving my newspaper from the porch every morning to read and enjoy with a good cup of coffee.
Sunday's articles on GenZ and Anderson's Downton Abbey similarities were particularly good.
I am impressed with coverage/columns from both sides of the political spectrum. Freedom of the press is paramount to our nation. Investigative reporters serve to expose bad actors, which is sorely needed at all times.
My monthly subscription is a small price to pay for such an important institution manned by hard-working journalists. Thanks to the delivery people, as well. When the cat meows to get out during the wee hours of the morning, my paper is always there ready to be enjoyed. Kudos and keep up the great work!
