Why were seven voting locations consolidated into one location in Monroe Township? I reside in Precinct 7 of Monroe Township and have voted at the Elks Lodge since I was 18. This is the first year I have not been able to vote since I was 18 years old.
I tried twice to vote and the wait was 4 hours then 8 hours. I work and have three boys doing elearning at home. I cannot stay in line from 4-8 hours to vote! It is beyond ridiculous. People have more demands now with the COVID than ever before and do not have time to stand in line for 4-8 hours. Not to mention the older people that were up there waiting in line for 8 hours to vote. With COVID, I thought we were to practice social distancing, so how can you social distance when you are shoved in one place to vote for 8 hours with so many people.
Was the point to discourage people from voting? I don't know who exactly was in charge of this decision, but they failed the very people who elected them.
Michelle Key Ficklin, Alexandria
