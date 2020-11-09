Why were seven voting locations consolidated into one location in Monroe Township? I reside in Precinct 7 of Monroe Township and have voted at the Elks Lodge since I was 18. This is the first year I have not been able to vote since I was 18 years old.

I tried twice to vote and the wait was 4 hours then 8 hours. I work and have three boys doing elearning at home. I cannot stay in line from 4-8 hours to vote! It is beyond ridiculous. People have more demands now with the COVID than ever before and do not have time to stand in line for 4-8 hours. Not to mention the older people that were up there waiting in line for 8 hours to vote. With COVID, I thought we were to practice social distancing, so how can you social distance when you are shoved in one place to vote for 8 hours with so many people.

Was the point to discourage people from voting? I don't know who exactly was in charge of this decision, but they failed the very people who elected them.

Michelle Key Ficklin, Alexandria

Tags

Trending Video