Finding truth should always be a top priority for our congressmen and women. The people of Indiana and the rest of the nation and world want to know if the president broke the law. If he did, he should be held accountable. And if he didn't, we want to know what really happened and where all this turmoil is coming from.
I urge Rep. Brooks, Sen. Young and Sen. Braun to support the impeachment hearings, at the very least, get us to the truth. No one is above the law. Not even the president of the United States. We need to find out the truth and trust that your constituents will know how to handle that information.
We deserve better than a liar in chief. And we deserve better than a bunch of "yes men" behind him. Our elected officials need to do what is right for this country and their constituents. They need to do what God believes is right — say no to threats, quid pro quo, lying, and corruption.
Levi Wagner, Anderson
