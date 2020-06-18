Integrity and a willingness to work hard is what I experienced on June 11 from Anderson's Street Department. Due to a mistaken order the flowers, shrubs and soil were removed from the Jackson Street verge garden (the strip between the sidewalk and the street) in front of Anderson First United Methodist Church.
When noticed, the work halted, conversation took place – including an apology to the church – and a new decision made.
Heartfelt appreciation goes to Steve Turner, skilled foreman who mediated the conversation, and the men following directions to first remove the garden and then to assist in replacing the soil and replanting the garden. As the senior pastor of Anderson First United Methodist Church, I am proud to be a part of a church that works to make Anderson its best. I am honored to have encountered men who work for this city with diligence, integrity, and compassion. Thank you.
Rev. Corinne Boruff, Anderson
