In a few weeks, candidates will be filing for county offices. The two most important ones are county commissioner and county council. These two are the legislative branch of county government; they make the laws for the county.
If you have a full-time job, Democrat or Republican, you should not run for county commissioner, just to pick up another $40,000 a year paycheck. We have some officeholders in the courthouse that very seldom ever come to work. We need to set a schedule of work hours for the county commissioners. Not when you feel like coming to work, is not a good schedule.
The county is broke, yet we have some Republicans in county government that want to give $10,000 and $20,000 pay raises to some of their political friends.
Never again should county taxpayers have to pay some so-called consultant $385,000 to tell us we have a bad courthouse. There has to be some changes in county government.
If you are a Democrat that wants to run for county commissioner to continue the same old failed policies in Madison County, then go file in Wayne County, Michigan. I don't need you.
Jim Janes Sr., Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.