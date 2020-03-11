I'd like to know what the agreed relationship is with CSX and Anderson? The residents of Anderson were told we don't have a voice in the say with the increase in train traffic through Anderson. Increased traffic I can see, but how are the Anderson residents benefiting?
The tracks and the road surrounding the tracks are the worst they've been in the 50-plus years I've lived here. Have you driven over the train tracks on Rangeline Road south of Mounds Road? I have been close to so many rear-end vehicles not slowing down for the crawl I have to do over the tracks so I don't lose my transmission.
The tracks on Scatterfield Road? Who do I report damage to for needing alignments? These are absolutely ridiculous. Surely the wheel tax imposed on the Anderson residents can be used for road repair. Anderson residents pay for repairs and we are surely entitled to making the roads/tracks safer.
Todd Oakley, Anderson
