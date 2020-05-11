Printing just five days a week? Good move – on two counts. Sure, it will save you lots of money, but also it will be much more attractive to those who might want to deliver newspapers to folks at home. Many years ago our kids, one after another, passed the paper, but that was before it went to seven days a week. What a burden to have no days off!
We've been taking the paper for almost forever, and in spite of the higher cost increases, we look forward to its arrival to start our day! Thanks.
Carolyn Hensley, Anderson
