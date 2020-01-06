Recently we heard in the news that two drivers had driven into the side of a moving train in the same night. One was killed and the other was injured. We wonder why anyone would drive into the side of a moving train.
Many years ago my "husband to be" and I were driving through the country at night and we came upon a train moving across in front of us. As we got close, it looked as though we had plenty of room to stop. I decided I would tease him and I said "Stop!" He stopped. Then we realized that we were right where we needed to be to be safe. If he had not stopped when he did, we would have hit the train.
When approaching a moving train from the side at night, there is an optical illusion which makes the train seem farther away than it is. In towns there is usually a safety arm that comes down and keeps traffic back safely. But in the country there is nothing. So please be careful when approaching a train!
Ruth Coverdale, Frankton
