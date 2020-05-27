For many years I have enjoyed the reporting of Ken de la Bastide in The Herald Bulletin, and after the time that he was away, it was enjoyable when he returned to Anderson.
I enjoy his writings of many news articles, and especially his reports of auto racing, but I was disappointed with his account, not of what he wrote but what he left out in the May 18 edition of the newspaper.
He wrote: In Indiana, of 1,596 people who have died from the coronavirus 36%, or 584, were residents of long-term care facilities. Of 27,280 cases in Indiana, 11%, or 3,033, are people in nursing homes. Those are correct figures, but showing only those percentages makes it seem that the most dangerous place for death from this virus is in nursing homes and/or long-term care facilities.
If 1,596 have died in Indiana and 584 of them were in nursing homes, then 1,012 died elsewhere meaning 64% of the 1,596.
If there have been 27,280 total cases in Indiana and 3,033 people are in nursing homes that means 24,247 were not in there.
Of the 27,280 cases resulted in 584 deaths in nursing homes, that is death of 2.1%.
Of the 27,280 cases resulted in 1,012 deaths elsewhere, that is death of 3.7%.
It seems to me that the people in the nursing homes are receiving better care than others on the outside are caring for themselves.
Bob Armstrong, Anderson
