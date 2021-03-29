7:00 a.m.: The alarm clock sounds off. (My body: it's only 6:00 a.m.? Why are you trying to get up now?)
1:00 p.m.: Late for lunch. Again. (My body: Hey, it's noon! Time for lunch!)
12:00 a.m.: Man, I better get to bed, I have to get up early tomorrow! (My body: Why do you want to sleep now? It is only 11:00 p.m.! We are not sleepy!)
Daylight saving time screws me up and makes my body feel bad. Why do we have it again? The "logic" for it escapes me completely.
Just fix the clock on one time and leave it. And since we were already on "DST" year-round for 32 years in Indiana, (as per the voters of Indiana) make it what it was before: that time known as Eastern Standard Time. The time I, and my body, got used to during those 32 years, the only one that seems right, and the time we still observe here in the winter.
David Seal, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.