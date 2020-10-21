After watching several "debates" and "town halls," I have noted some things:
Debaters should always wait until someone finishes talking, or their allotted time is up. This is one of the basic rules of any debate. To do otherwise invites conflict, and actually does more harm than good to the person that does it. And those that cannot debate without doing so always lose their debates, at least in that one aspect. Always. It also shows bad judgment, poor manners, and a lack of respect for the opponent, moderator, and the members of the audience.
And I lose respect for them as well. Respect must be earned. It is not an entitlement, and it is not honorable to disregard the rules you previously agreed to, just because you can.
David Seal, Anderson
