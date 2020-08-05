Denial of the right to vote incited the American Revolution that drove the most powerful nation in the world from the shores of America. The right of the British people not to be taxed without their consent was ancient law and a defense against the king. The colonists were British citizens. They were outraged by taxation without their consent. The Boston Tea Party and the American Revolution resulted. The revolutionaries risked the hangman’s noose for independence and the right to vote. To keep freedom alive and our republic strong we must all demand our right to vote.
President Donald Trump and his Republican backers are attacking our right to vote by broadcasting misinformation, suppressing the vote, falsely asserting mail-in voting is fraudulent, and intentionally slowing mail delivery. Russia is again attacking our election to help reelect Donald Trump. Trump tried to extort Ukraine and has asked China to help his reelection. He will stop at nothing.
Patriots don’t assist foreign dictators to rig America’s elections. Patriots don’t desert Kurdish allies when warned by Turkey to pull U.S. troops from Syria or else. Patriots don’t cry fake news when Vladimir Putin puts bounties on the heads of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Patriots don’t tolerate a presidential paramilitary force attacking protestors. Patriots protest against tyranny, and they vote.
Paper ballots cannot be tampered with remotely and they can be recounted. That is why Donald Trump is against mail-in ballots. Democracy will fail unless we resist tyranny. Be a patriot. Vote.
Sharon Wright, Frankton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.