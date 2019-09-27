It’s really sad that this even has to be said but a president can’t be impeached just because he’s not well liked. He actually has to commit an "actual" crime, not a perceived slight.
The fact of the matter is that the “evidence” that the Democratic Party is pointing to (that doesn’t even implicate this administration) has not even been made public. This is putting the horse before the cart. It’s also worth mentioning that the previous administration participated in multiple crimes that would have been grounds for impeachment, but the majority of us bit our tongues and waited for our chance to vote, because that is the civilized thing to do in a constitutional republic.
I didn’t much care for the previous administration, and I will be the first to concede that despite all he has accomplished, the current president would benefit greatly from a few social skills groups. That being said, President Trump has accomplished everything he has set out to do and that, in and of itself, is honorable.
I implore you to stop whining about how awful you might think he is, appreciate what he has accomplished and pray for him as the Bible commands us to do.
Meaghan Mattingly, Anderson
