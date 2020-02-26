President Trump just announced his Mideast Peace Plan. Personally, I think it was a “big mistake." Many will disagree with my comments. Pragmatically, it sounds good on paper, but I’m approaching this with a spiritual perspective.
I would want nothing to do with dividing Jerusalem or Israel. God gave the Israelites certain land when they finally entered the Promised Land under the leadership of Joshua. Through centuries turmoil and wars ensued and the Israelites were displaced; however, in 1948 Israel became a nation again.
There is much sympathy for the Palestinians to have a homeland. I know that this is a contentious issue. I also know that Judaism, Christianity and Islam all consider Jerusalem important to their beliefs. Again, pragmatically, it would seem to make sense to try and please both the Palestinians and Israel. Trump has tried to do that.
Even so, Shane Warren, a minister from Louisiana, stated that he heard a booming voice speak from behind him saying, “They have divided my land; now I will divide their land.” In the vision Warren knew that God was speaking about Israel and specifically Jerusalem. Warren, along with other men of God, have seen a major earthquake divide America from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico because of our efforts in dividing Jerusalem and Israel.
I recall when we forced Israel to give up Gaza that Hurricane Katrina ripped the Gulf Coast about one week later. I don’t believe this was a coincidence.
America – have nothing to do with dividing Jerusalem or Israel. Don’t do it!
Michael Imhof, Aurora, Illinois
