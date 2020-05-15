We seemed to have had $164,000 to get rid of the Anderson Community Schools superintendent. Please, school board, give me a chance to vote for another bond issue and try to tell me how bad we need the money. Please.
Stephen Smith, Anderson
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.