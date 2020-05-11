I see where our elected officials are at loggerheads about voting machines, who is going to pay for them, where they will be located.
And all for the "primary" election at that. From my point of view, both parties are spreading lies and misinformation.
I object that the county, the state, or even the feds have to pay even a dime for the machines to be used in the primaries.
I will never vote in the primary until such a time as it is an open format, or such a time as my party of choice, the Libertarians, are included in the process.
As for who pays for these things, it is not the "county," or the "state," or the federal government. Not at all.
It is us, the taxpayers, and in my and many others' cases, this is clearly "taxation without representation."
My suggestion: Let the two parties that have a lock on the primary pay for the voting machines that are used in this sham.
They actually control the primary election rules, anyway, not the taxpayer. They just think the taxpayer should pay for it.
And if they succeed in keeping the Libertarians out of the main election this year, as they always try and do, they will find that I won't be voting in that one either.
But I won't be quiet about it. I will shine a bright light upon their disgusting political manipulations.
What a shame our system has become so corrupt. I have very little faith in anyone currently involved in it.
David Seal, Anderson
