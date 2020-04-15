Fear can be a good thing or it can be paralyzing. Let's not let this coronavirus overwhelm us.
We need just enough fear to make us cautious and use good practices. As an 86-year-old woman I am not getting outside my home needlessly. I'm not as fearful for myself as I am of spreading the infection.
I have concern for social people who have to stay inside. There are ways we can help the aloneness, with our concern for others. Rather than texting or social media, maybe phone calls would help the caller and the called. It can also be a time to do some of the things we've been laying aside for so long.
The Bible tells us "Do not be afraid" 365 times (according to Google). That should give us peace in the midst of crisis. May God give wisdom and bless all in these uncertain times.
Bernell Sandlin, Anderson
