Mr. Mayor and staff, it is absolutely wonderful to see downtown these evenings.
Thank you to you for your part in this and to allow your staff the freedom to dream and plan for all that is happening there with ice skating and zip line just to name a few things.
Thanks to other downtown business like the Paramount and A Town Center for their equal parts.
This is like Anderson downtown in the 1950s and '60s.
It’s a very, very cool thing.
Merry Christmas to all.
Roger Shoot, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.