I am maybe one of a kind, but doubt it. I don't like being told what to do especially when it comes to voting.
I have asked Editor Scott Underwood for years to publish each party's platforms for new voters before election time. I have asked for the information about each candidate especially new ones to be published early.
I dug up information through internet this year and I know it isn't always truthful. On Oct. 26, Scott wrote an article on Page A3 talking about The Herald Bulletin's selections as I have seen their choices mentioned several times almost all Democrats. So if you remember an old TV show, "Dragnet," I believe I would like to request "just the facts" please.
Deborah Heffelfinger, Anderson
Editor's Note: The Herald Bulletin's Voters Guide, containing profiles of candidates in contested races, was published Oct. 24. In addition, more than a dozen stories about candidates in the Nov. 3 election and their positions have been published. The voters guide and candidate stories can be found online at heraldbulletin.com/elections. The Herald Bulletin Editorial Board endorsed seven Democrats and four Republicans in the Nov. 3 election. Endorsements can be found at heraldbulletin.com/opinion.
