After watching the impeachment hearings, things became a lot clearer to me on the direction we are heading. Throw in Russian propaganda from Fox News all the way down to local newspapers spreading falsehoods. That’s all I need to see and make my predictions for 2020.
Despite the House Republicans pushing Russian propaganda, the House will vote along party lines and President Donald Trump will be impeached in the House. In Mitch McConnell’s Senate, Russian propaganda as well as Vladimir Putin’s direct orders carry too much weight for an impeachment. Thanks to Russian interference and the lack of honor, patriotism, honesty and decency in Republicans, Trump loses the popular vote but wins the gerrymandered Electoral College. Trump continues to put corrupt people in top positions in our government and eventually this corruption kills our democracy. After the USA joins the anti-democracy governments, the rest of the world’s democracies fall one by one. We end up in a world ran by tyrants and totally screwed up by global warming.
The words of late great Elijah Cummings “We can do better than this” should the 2020 motto for Democrats. The words of Donald Trump Jr., “We get all the money we want from Russia,” should be the Republican 2020 motto.
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
