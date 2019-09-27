Congratulations on your recent awards – Great job. However, I was disappointed to see your Sept. 23 front page almost completely full of: Recession, Downturns, Economic Storm Coming.
If enough of the media, political personnel, economists, academics and others continually shout "Recession," we probably will have one. It is easy to look at our troubles –environment, climate change, ocean rise, terrorists attacks, border and immigration problems, drought and famine in many countries, disagreements on tariffs with our trading partners, gun violence, etc. and become discouraged.
Yes, it is easy to focus on our problems and overlook our strengths.
We have what is no doubt the strongest economic machine the world has ever known. We have single states, such as California, with a greater GNP than most countries of the world. We have a strong economy, low inflation, low unemployment, rising wages, more equal opportunities than ever before, but, by far, the greatest thing we have in our favor is our Constitution – the envy of the world. It guides us in the right direction and keeps us on tract, even when our elected officials seem more willing to fight than govern.
While our republic may not be perfect, it stands head and shoulders above any other system history has tried. Yes, the economy will have cycles, it will go up and down – we really don't need to try to wreck it.
George Graves, Alexandria
