After a long, futile, four-hour visit to Edgewood Court recently, I would note:
The building, during court, exceeds occupancy to the point the fire marshal should visit the building when court is in session.
There is only one external exit from this very crowded room. No visible fire extinguishers were seen.
There is inadequate parking for the court attendees. It has been this way for many years, judging from nearby signs.
The too-few chairs that were available in the courtroom are exceedingly uncomfortable.
The ventilation system was inadequate for the occupancy of the room. Far too hot and stuffy after one hour, much less four.
They seemed far more concerned with the collecting money than they did with justice.
I observed the incoming cash-flow being generated by this court. It averaged about $1,400/hour while I was there.
If this is to be one of Edgewood's primary industries, perhaps they should take some of that money and put it to good use in building a courthouse large enough for this lucrative business.
David Seal, Anderson
