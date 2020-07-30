As a resident of Edgewood, I am very unhappy to read the Edgewood powers that be would not release the report on the situation involving the court reporter’s racist statements.
Covering up is all the rage from D.C. down to our local governing bodies. As an old white woman, I find it insulting to our local Black friends and neighbors, that town leaders hide the report about the racially charged incident. Who are they protecting? The woman who resigned? The judge, who presides over the town court?
Openness seems more democratic and healthy for all. We have no voice as we don’t vote for Anderson officials. And I can’t remember voting for Edgewood officials, since they created the Reformation Party. To end, I hope to live long enough to see racial inequality a thing of the past.
Glenda Cox, Edgewood
