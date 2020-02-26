As judge of the Edgewood Town Court, I must take responsibility for the dissatisfied experience of someone who recently visited our court. I wish to touch on the issues that were brought up in this recent letter to the editor (Feb. 7).
First, the Edgewood Court is already in the process of expanding the courtroom as we recognize the growth of the court has surpassed the space allotted. A new format for the building is forthcoming during the summer of this year.
Secondly, in reference to the long wait time, we have implemented a new process where cases involving victims or witnesses will be heard before any other cases. There are many entities that have a part in the processing of cases and we have met and made appropriate changes.
Thirdly, I want to respond to the comment concerning funds generated by the court. Court costs are set by Indiana law and a small percentage is maintained by the court while the vast majority is directed to the State of Indiana and Madison County.
Fines collected go (100%) to the state of Indiana and not the court. Other cost collected include diversion (to the Prosecutor’s Office with a nominal fee to the Court), probation user fees (to the Probation Department) and counter-measure fees or drug interdiction fees (mandated by statute and are sent to the State for disbursement via grants and other programs throughout the county).
In all, as judge, I want the process to be better for everyone.
Judge Scott Norrick, Edgewood
