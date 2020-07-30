Kudos to the Anderson Herald Bulletin for an excellent Commentary page on Wednesday, July 22. "Funding ultimatum unfair to schools," by the Editorial Board comparing Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos to football coaches on the sideline screaming at concussed players was so well written that I've been sharing it with current and retired teacher friends.
"We wear the mask: Doing what's necessary to keep everyone safe," by Primus Mootry touched my heart. What an eloquent explanation of why civil rights have morphed into human rights (and it's about time). His thoughtful explanation about the controversy over masks and of why we should smile and wear a mask might be the best I've read lately.
If you haven't read either of those, it would definitely be worth your time. We must guard and protect our national and local newspapers that speak truth to power. Thanks, Anderson Herald Bulletin!
Mary Jo Williams, Anderson
