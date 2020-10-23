It's election season, and in addition to the phone calls, text messages, and emails, one can also count on an abundance of political fliers to fill their mailboxes.
Don't get me wrong, a flier or two doesn't bother me. They can be useful in learning the bullet-pointed positions of lesser-known candidates. However, what gets me is when these fliers are 1) full of easily Google-able lies and misrepresentations and 2) excessive.
The worst of all offenders this year would be the fliers on behalf of Republican 5th District congressional candidate Victoria Spartz. I've been bombarded with near-daily fliers spreading misinformation about the Democrat, Christina Hale, paid for by the Republican Super-PAC Club for Growth.
These ads paint Hale as a "socialist," claiming she wants to raise taxes. They're filled with buzzwords like "liberal," and claim Hale supports a public option. All of them lack information on what Spartz believes in, but I imagine that's their aim. To scare moderate voters into believing that Christina Hale is another Bernie Sanders.
When campaigns resort to fear-mongering and misrepresenting the positions of their opponents, it makes me wonder if that's all they have to offer. I'll be supporting Hale for Congress, and I'll be happy when the mail spam stops. I hope you do the same; it's time for a change.
Taylor J. Murrey, Alexandria
