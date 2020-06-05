I would like to give a huge thank you to everyone who worked on Election Day – this election was unprecedented and everyone handled it smoothly.
Our Election Room, Voter Registration, poll workers, and absentee counters deserve the highest praise – we would not have been able to pull this off without them. The Election Room worked long hours to process and mail out nearly 11,000 absentee ballots, Voter Registration worked on multiple projects to help assist voters at all of the consolidated locations, our poll workers dedicated an entire day to serving the voters, and our absentee counters opened and counted ballots for nearly six hours.
I would also like to thank the voters for their patience and understanding throughout this whole process. Even though parts of this election were different than what people are used to, most voters were very courteous with us when they had questions about their absentee ballots or polling locations.
I'm very proud of how well we all came together as a community during this time of uncertainty to pull off a successful election.
Olivia Pratt, Madison County clerk
