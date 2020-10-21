There is a lot of hubbub about the unfairness of the Electoral College, that it is a hindrance to democracy and should be abolished. Thing is, we are not a democracy. We are a republic. The founders knew no democracy lasted, that eventually the majority votes self-interest over sustainability.
The founders were wise enough to recognize the need for protection against the tyranny of the majority. The Electoral College does this. It prevents big states from running over small states. It is the same concept that set the Senate at two senators per state, something now being said to be undemocratic because it makes the small states equal to the big states.
Getting rid of the EC will help move our nation from a republic to a democracy. That sounds good on the surface but it is exactly what the founders opposed for good reason. Study history. Look at how quickly democracies sink. As the Romans said, democratic elections are based on bread and circuses, on which candidate gives away the most free stuff and is most entertaining.
Getting rid of the Electoral College is not a step toward fairness. It is a step toward the tyranny of the majority. If majority rule was fair we would not be talking about diversity, minority rights, and social justice. Where the majority rules without restriction, minorities suffer. The Electoral College is one of the checks and balances put in place to protect our freedom. The Electoral College is very much needed.
Dan Taylor, Anderson
