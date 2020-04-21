I wish to thank the staff at The Herald Bulletin for your continued excellent work in this time of crisis.
I wish to bring an issue to the forefront, especially in light of President Trump's decision to stop listening to WHO, which was and is in bed with the Chinese Communist government.
The issue that we all need to address is that of masks. Everyone that ventures outside their home needs to be wearing a mask if they can see another person.
And all the workers in all the stores and factories also need to be wearing a mask while around other people. And eye protection is not a bad idea either.
Everyone. Where do I get this information from, and why is it not coming from our leaders?
It is required in China. Get caught outside without a mask on, and you will be sent to quarantine for 14 days.
It is required in Italy. Get caught outside your home without a mask on, and it is a 3000 Euro fine.
It is required in other countries, too, but usually only after they have been devastated by this plague.
Our own surgeon general, point man in this war, has suggested that everyone wear a mask of some kind when out in public. Anything, he has stated, is better than nothing.
It seems so obvious to me, when they have proven this virus can last up to 10 hours in the air.
And the numbers indicate that 50% of the people that are infected do not develop any symptoms, but are "Typhoid Marys" for this plague for an average of 21 days.
The masks help prevent these people from infecting even more people.
Must I state the obvious again and again? MASK UP, AMERICA, TO SAVE THE NATION.
David Seal, Anderson
