Like my fellow physicians, I applaud Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision to order face masks to prevent another surge of COVID-19, a disease that spreads whether the sick develop symptoms or not.
Many of my patients are at risk for serious complications if they become infected with COVID-19. But wearing a mask is a minor inconvenience compared to the dangers of the coronavirus no matter what age you are. Young and old alike who test positive have described their symptoms as the worst illness they have ever experienced.
Wearing a mask is the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 in addition to staying at least six feet apart from others and washing hands often.
The emerging evidence proves that face coverings reduce the spray of respiratory droplets when worn over the nose and mouth. We have all learned to cover our coughs, and to sneeze into our elbows to decrease the droplets that are expelled during these normal activities. When we talk, sing or yell we also produce droplets. And studies have shown no significant decrease in oxygen and/or increase in carbon dioxide levels as a result.
Take it from a local doctor with decades of medical experience. Masks are effective, safe and necessary to protect Indiana’s public health from the coronavirus. Most importantly, masks save lives – perhaps yours and those of your loved ones, friends, neighbors and co-workers.
I hope you will mask up and encourage others to do the same.
Roberto Darroca, M.D., Muncie
President-Elect, Indiana State Medical Association
