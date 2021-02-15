My wife and I have now had our first COVID-19 shots, both at the Madison County Health Department.
It was a great experience. On time, organized, professional and a needle so small I truly could not feel it go in my arm.
I would highly recommend you give these hard-working public servants the pleasure of sticking it to you. They were amazing.
Please help us all by doing this simple task. I was so impressed, I'm going back again!
Roger Shoot, Anderson
