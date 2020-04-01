Eli Lilly is touting its free drive-up rapid testing for first respondents, medical people, caregivers, etc.
They should have done quite a few by now. It is time to expand.
The group they are ignoring are even more critical to stopping the spread of the disease than these people are.
They are the ones that work in restaurants, those that stock the grocery shelves, and anyone that is a cashier.
It is imperative that these people be moved to the front of the "free testing" line. And no business that uses these individuals should be allowed to open until this is done.
Why? Because not only is this disease 1,000 times more contagious than SARS, caused by similar virus, it seems that it can also persist outside a human host for around 1,000 times as long.
It is critical we keep our food handlers and cashiers from accidentally spreading this disease to an unwitting population.
And that goes double for any food workers that are currently residing in that giant Petri dish called Work Release.
David Seal, Anderson
