We Americans are fortunate to have a president who puts his country above all else. He is a man of integrity that would never lie. He is working his best to "clean out the swamp" in Washington and has seen many of his appointments go to jail and removed from their jobs for gross incompetence. We should all be grateful for his tenacity.
President Trump's service in the military has made him much smarter than his generals, and one general who supported him was convicted and Trump showed him no mercy. Trump thinks that those convicted of war crimes have no place in our armed forces.
Democrats are going to impeach this president just because he was trying to find dirt on one of his 2020 opponents, and what could be wrong with that? And just because he would not give Congress what they wanted and obstructed them from legally getting it, they added that as another article of impeachment.
With all his great traits, I'm sorry to say that I just cannot stand him.
Jerry L. Hodson, Anderson
