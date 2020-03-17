I'm writing to express my anger that Kelly Gaskill and Mike Phipps apparently led Olivia Pratt and the Madison County Council to believe they were supporting voting centers in our county. Then for no good reason that I have been able to discern from reading the papers, we taxpayers are on the hook for over $800,000.
I decided to attend the County Council meeting at the government center this week to see what in the world is going on. One council member had been scrounging around to find money from the budget, but it was something like $100,000 of the needed money to now buy machines and pay for personnel to go back to precinct voting. The county employees begged for county jobs not to be lost or money borrowed from their insurance fund.
I think I read Mike Phipps said it was too close to a presidential election to do this. Really? Aren't he and Kelly Gaskill the ones who decided to gerrymander (my opinion) the county into three brand-new divisions before this election? They were taken to court, but appealed and apparently got that done. Isn't it too close to the election for that?
Isn't Kelly Gaskill the one who fired someone at JobSource so she could install a friend? I don't know either person, but I wouldn't vote for Gaskill or Phipps for any office. Sounds as though they are serving themselves and not us. This whole mess smells really fishy to me.
Mary Jo Williams, Anderson
