I agree completely with the editorial in Sunday’s (March 8) Herald Bulletin. I hope your Editorial Board runs this information often before Mike Phipps and Kelly Gaskill are up for reelection.
John Richwine has represented northern Madison County for years and has done a wonderful job. He had been president of the Board of County Commissioners for several years and also had done an admiral job. He understands that the wants and needs of rural communities are not the same as urban communities and has represented both areas well. He opposed the new county redistricting map that makes possible all commissioners being elected from Anderson Township. That could lead to rural communities being represented by someone with little understanding of rural needs.
John has also been an advocate for the voting centers for years. Again, he listens to those who suggested that Madison County’s dismal voter turnout record could be improved by using the vote centers. Now, because of Phipps and Gaskill, we the taxpayers are being asked to fund their $870,000 debacle. And, I suppose, when needed requests for funding are made for infrastructure, the jail, or other legitimate needs their response will be we can’t afford it. What a waste of resources and lack of leadership.
Larry Owen, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.