I was disappointed with Mitt Romney saying yes to Mr. Trump's decision to select a nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a beloved justice. During her time on the bench she helped women and men; she helped improve their lives. I was very sad to hear of her passing.
I would think all people including Mitt Romney would consider how the Republicans treated Merrick Garland, President Obama's pick for the Supreme Court. This went on for months and why, at the time both parties thought well of Mr. Garland. Now Mr. Trump wants to put a person on the court, a complete opposite of the views of Ginsburg.
The Supreme Court should be a balanced court, not one holding more narrow-minded people in the group. With over 200,000 deaths with this terrible virus, it is obvious this administration does not care about human life. If you think about how he treats his followers it has to be true.
I hope with the election coming, the people will really listen to the real news. On television, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC and radio NPR Anderson 90.1 FM. Read your local newspaper; if you do, you will vote wisely. We need to hang on to our democracy and improve it. We don't want an oligarch or a dictator or a king to lead our country. We want a decent, caring, intelligent person, a person you know tells the truth, to serve four years or possibly eight years if they are acceptable. Please vote wisely.
Joan Morris Luntsford, Anderson
