Shame on you, Scott Underwood! You apparently don't know what being a "diehard" Cubs fan means. You stick with them through the good days and the bad!
I have been in the Cubs bleachers over 40 years and not once did I think about abandoning them. I will agree that a newer stadium, cheaper ticket prices and a much shorter drive are all good reasons to cheer for the Reds, but you cannot beat Chicago when it comes to the all-around draw of a great city. The restaurants, the museums, the night life, Navy Pier, and, of course, Wrigley Field.
I will say this about the Reds ... the Big Red Machine days sure was a great time to be a Reds fan! And if I hadn't been laid off from my job when I was, I would probably still be a Reds fan. Why did I jump ship? I'm sure you know. Wrigley had no lights! There was nothing on TV during the day but soap operas and game shows. Give this old lady baseball any day! Have a good day!
Robin Jones, Anderson
