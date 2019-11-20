Rothschild family-owned magazine, The Economist, branded President Trump a “present danger” to the “new world order” and admitted that the globalist elitists that formed it are “spinning in their graves.”
The global elitists have been working continuously behind the scenes to oppose Trump. Trump is the primary reason that the new world order has been stymied. They’re for global government while Trump is for America’s sovereignty.
There are two kingdoms in the world if viewed from a Christian’s perspective. There’s the kingdom of darkness and the kingdom of light. Those who operate in the kingdom of darkness often do so in secret and privacy. In other words, they don’t want others to see what they’re doing. For example, many crimes are committed in darkness, and away from public view. Criminals don’t want you to see what they’re doing.
Consider what they’ve been doing to Trump. They fabricated the Russian collusion hoax. They’ve attacked him with numerous smears and assaults, from the Stormy Daniels smear, to the racist label, and now, to the current Ukraine impeachment scam. They control mainstream media and have used it incessantly to promulgate anti-Trump propaganda. Lies, deception, and altering of truth are commonly used in their ant-Trump attacks.
Notice how Adam Schiff has conducted his meetings with severe limitations to the Republicans. In essence, this is a coup attempt with no grounds for impeachment.
The new world order is not in America’s, nor the world’s best interests.
Michael Imhof, Aurora, Illinois
