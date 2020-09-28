The 5th District of Indiana needs a problem solver and Christina Hale will fulfill that need. Living in Indiana all of her life Christina Hale has worked to make life better for our families and communities.
During Christina's time as a state representative she passed 60 bills, while serving in the minority by working collaboratively with Republicans. She'll take that attitude to Washington, where we desperately need more people willing to reach across the aisle.
Christina, as a single mom, worked multiple jobs, including being a waitress, to put herself through school and to pay for Owen's day care, so she is hardly a "billionaire backed waitress." She has worked on and passed bipartisan bills that keep child predators off school grounds and protect child's safety when they are online.
I have no doubt that Christina Hale will be a vote for real change that the citizens of the 5th District will benefit from.
Vote on Nov. 3, a day of positive change for Indiana and our country.
Thonja Nicholson, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.