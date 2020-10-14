Five reasons why Christina Hale has my vote:
1. She’s a Hoosier born and raised. She has served the needs of Hoosier her entire, adult life. She will continue to do the same in the House of Representatives.
2. She understands personal sacrifice in the service to others.
3. She works to protect children, which is critical to me.
4. She will work to protect the Affordable Care Act, repairing the system rather than destroying the system.
5. She has not pledged to be a mouthpiece for Donald Trump, should he be reelected. I’m really sick of mouthpieces for Trump.
Kim Williams, Pendleton
