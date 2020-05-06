As Chairman of the Board of Directors for Community Hospital Anderson, I get to work with and meet a lot of amazing people. And over the past several weeks, I’ve watched health care professionals across our great nation tackle the greatest public health challenge in many generations. But just like the brave first responders who swept into action following 9/11, today’s health care workers have answered the COVID-19 call to duty with the utmost grace, dignity and professionalism.
During my nearly 40 years of service in the United States Army, both at home and abroad, I’ve seen a lot of heroes. But their courage is matched by that of the health care workers — and indeed, essential workers of all kinds — who are on the front lines of today’s crisis. They risk their own health, the health of their families and even their lives to combat the virus.
So, to the dedicated health care employees of Community Hospital Anderson and indeed everywhere, on behalf of all of us, I’d like to say thank you for what you are doing today and every day. You are at the forefront of combating the pandemic, and you are true heroes. Thank you for your courage and your sacrifice. It is because of you that we are Community Strong.
Arthur Leak, Anderson
