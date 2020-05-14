There is little doubt that the coronavirus pandemic is affecting every aspect of our lives. Now is a crucial time to keep your body resilient against illness.
Here are some tips for maintaining overall physical and mental health: Eat a healthy diet, exercise, get plenty of rest, do yoga or breathing exercises to assist in reducing stress, quit smoking and vaping.
Initial research shows that people who smoke may develop serious complications from COVID-19. If you’d like to quit, free help is available at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or QuitNowIndiana.com.
Young people interested in quitting vaping can text “Indiana” to 88709 to enroll in the free “This is Quitting” text messaging program.
For up-to-date information about coronavirus in Indiana, visit coronavirus.in.gov. For more information on tobacco use and COVID-19, visit QuitNowIndiana.com/covid-19.
Karesa Knight-Wilkerson
Executive director, Intersect Inc.
