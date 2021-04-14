In reading The Herald Bulletin Thursday, March 25, the article on the front page concerning financial problems of the Edgewood town court caught my attention. The article states that the court has lost money the past three years, apparently as opposed to making money.
In my reverie lyrics of an old song came to mind, i.e., “I’ve been so wrong for so long.” I thought (and still believe) that the courts exist to hear the cases brought before them where a law has been broken. They hear divorce proceedings and such other cases, both civil and criminal, as well as render judgments as set forth with respect to laws passed by state and federal legislatures.
Why don’t the police arrest lawless folks who drive 36 mph in 35 mph zones, throw gum wrappers in the street and commit other sundry deeds? Bring these miscreants before the bar of justice, thereby fattening the city courts with hefty fines. This would ease monetary problems and teach those people a lesson who scoff at such laws. The court would become more financially secure and gain the respect and prestige that filling stations and other businesses enjoy.
Michiael L. Minnick, Middletown
