I'm a lifelong resident of Madison County, and I'm writing in support of Beth Henderson for Congress in our 5th District. As a former police chief and sheriff's deputy, I know firsthand the importance of integrity and backbone in public service. After meeting with Beth in person, I believe strongly that she has the character, real world experience, and principles to serve us well in Congress.

Beth Henderson stands strong for conservative Republican values, and as a nurse and successful businesswoman who also has her own farm, I know she can relate to the people of our district. She is not a career politician; in fact, this is the first time she has ever run for office. She will work for us in Congress, not herself.

Sam Hanna, Anderson

